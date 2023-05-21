Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Raises Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,307 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 462,731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,661. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.