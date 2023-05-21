CEEK VR Price Up 11.3% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $56.70 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,663.28 or 1.00025525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07424899 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $11,299,596.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

