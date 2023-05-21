Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. Celer Network has a market cap of $159.70 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

