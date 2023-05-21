Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Dawson James upped their price target on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ CETX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.67). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

