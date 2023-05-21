Centrifuge Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and $714,366.74 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.22817051 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $597,484.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

