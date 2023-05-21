CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. HSBC cut CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

