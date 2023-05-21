CGI (NYSE:GIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CGI has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $105.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

