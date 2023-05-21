Chemours (NYSE:CC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.11.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $29.68. 1,256,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,088. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.