Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.6% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

BMY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,196,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,410. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

