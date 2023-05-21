Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 219,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,128,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $101,433,000 after buying an additional 193,908 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 62,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $210,289,000 after buying an additional 519,573 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.13. 28,564,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,975,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,867 shares of company stock worth $1,170,243. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

