Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 138,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.55. 7,522,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.14.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

