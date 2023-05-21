Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Chevron by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 28,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.33. The firm has a market cap of $294.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.65.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.