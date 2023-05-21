Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.23. 8,100,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.33. The company has a market cap of $294.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.65.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

