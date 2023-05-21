China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.06.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. China Resources Beer has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

About China Resources Beer

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.