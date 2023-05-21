Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,106.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,819.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,623.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

