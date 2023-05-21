Cim LLC Has $929,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Rollins by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.