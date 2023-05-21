Cim LLC Invests $9 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $245.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.06. The stock has a market cap of $629.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

