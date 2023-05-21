Cim LLC Sells 16,440 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,541,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,646,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of TMV stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.92. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $183.13.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

