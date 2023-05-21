Cim LLC Sells 991 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

