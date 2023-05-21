Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $102.92 Average PT from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also

