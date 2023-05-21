Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $515,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE JCI opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

