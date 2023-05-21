Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.01 Billion Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 414,736 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.36% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,006,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,293,000 after purchasing an additional 377,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $341.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $243.17 and a 12 month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,553 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

