Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $534.73 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,308,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,859 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $534,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,897 shares of company stock valued at $24,211,983. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

