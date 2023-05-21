Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $776,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

HD opened at $290.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

