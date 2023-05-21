Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 142,575 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $429,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $443.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.98 and its 200 day moving average is $482.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

