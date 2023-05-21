Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 146,259 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,696,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,259 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Apollo Global Management worth $554,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE APO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -66.12%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240,982 shares of company stock worth $79,680,152. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.