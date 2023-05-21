Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 354,875 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 354,875 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $656,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $208.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average of $222.25. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

