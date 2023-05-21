Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $338.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $234.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,880.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

