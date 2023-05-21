Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
CVLT has been the topic of several other reports. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.20.
Commvault Systems Price Performance
Shares of CVLT opened at $65.63 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.02, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,278,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,294,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,588,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
