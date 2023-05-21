Comparing Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -1,376.83% -110.71% -91.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies $681,592.00 30.66 -$10.00 million ($0.58) -2.05

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

(Get Rating)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.