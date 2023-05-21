Conflux Price Reaches $0.30 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $865.62 million and $105.18 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,628,568 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,880,449,911.2188926 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.29774537 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $66,159,032.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

