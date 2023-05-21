Contrasting TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -44.77% -29.54% -22.51% LanzaTech Global N/A -93.24% -25.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TOMI Environmental Solutions and LanzaTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LanzaTech Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.52%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

5.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and LanzaTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $8.34 million 1.37 -$2.88 million ($0.17) -3.38 LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A

LanzaTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

