Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.30.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $386.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.