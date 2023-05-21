CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,186 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,292. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

