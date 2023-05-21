CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $11.16 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,316,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,598,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

