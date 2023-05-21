CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 321,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,937. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

