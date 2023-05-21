Corning (NYSE:GLW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

