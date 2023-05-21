Cosmos Price Reaches $10.45 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $49.26 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $10.45 or 0.00039094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00053431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

