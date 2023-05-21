CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

