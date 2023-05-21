Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
CRARY stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.
About Crédit Agricole
