Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $68.63 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $68.63 million and approximately $23.18 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000658 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008270 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

