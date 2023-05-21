CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTIC opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $37,646,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,510,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,316 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after buying an additional 1,988,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 1,649,890 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

