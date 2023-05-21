Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

