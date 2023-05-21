Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUTR. Maxim Group lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair cut shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CUTR opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. Cutera has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cutera by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,508 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 569,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

