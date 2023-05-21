Decentralized Social Price Reaches $10.33 on Top Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $108.77 million and approximately $109,963.51 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $10.33 or 0.00038828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

