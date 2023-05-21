Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $16.56 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $16.56 or 0.00062128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $247.81 million and $729,492.35 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00129015 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00029139 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003703 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,964,418 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

