DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $11.30 million and $867,642.51 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

