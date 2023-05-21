DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $710,580.14

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. DeepOnion has a market cap of $710,580.14 and approximately $9.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00128407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00062363 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039117 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00028077 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003687 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,919,708 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

