Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,522,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,032. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.74.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

