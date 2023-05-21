DeltaFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $6,925.72 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

